Jr NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke in 'Made in India' biopic by SS Rajamouli? Here's what we know

Jr NTR is preparing for a major transformation as he takes on the iconic role of Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema, in an upcoming film directed by RRR filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

According to recent reports, the project’s script has now been finalised after months of work.

Jr NTR to play Dadasaheb Phalke? A source close to the production shared that Rajamouli, along with his son SS Karthikeya and producer Varun Gupta, recently presented the final draft to Jr NTR. The actor was reportedly "blown away" by the script, especially by the lesser-known stories about Phalke's life and journey.

“The story chronicles the birth and rise of Indian cinema, and NTR was surprised with the detailing. He is excited to play the Father of Indian cinema on the big screen,” said the source.

The source further added, “NTR Jr has utmost love and respect for not just SS Rajamouli, but also his son, SS Karthikeya (Showing Business), and producer partner Varun Gupta (Max Studios). He heard the narration, and even got into a prolonged discussion about the script, screenplay and treatment.”

The film is expected to shed light on the early days of Indian cinema and honour the man who pioneered it, with Jr NTR stepping into a role that is both historic and emotionally rich.

Jr NTR's work front The Devara actor is also all set for a collaboration with Prashanth Neel as well. The two are joining hands for a magnum opus. The highly anticipated film, tentatively titled NTRNeel has officially locked its release date.As per the makers, the film will be out in theatres on June 25, 2026.

Although the plot is still under wraps, the film is being described as a thrilling mix of action, drama, and mass appeal. It is touted to be one of the biggest productions in the history of Indian cinema.

Backed by the esteemed Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, NTRNeel is shaping up to be a grand cinematic spectacle, comparable to the scale and impact of the KGF franchise. The project is being financed by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju.