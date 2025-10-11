Jr NTR, wife Lakshmi Pranathi and kids attend Narne Nithiin’s wedding; see rare pics

Hyderabad witnessed one of the grand weddings of this year. It was a star-studded celebration filled with warmth, laughter, and family love as Jr NTR attended the wedding of his brother-in-law, Narne Nithiin. Nithiin tied the knot with Lakshmi Shivani Talluri in Hyderabad.

Jr NTR and family at Narne Nithiin wedding The War 2 actor, who is known for keeping his personal life away from the public eye, made a rare family appearance. He was seen with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, and their sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, at the wedding.

The family of four became the highlight of the evening, with fans gushing over Jr NTR’s doting father avatar and his affectionate moments with his kids.

The wedding itself was nothing short of grand. Hosted in Hyderabad, the ceremony followed Telugu traditions. From the floral décor and intricate rituals to the vibrant attire of the guests, several photos and videos from Narne Nithiin's wedding have surfaced online.

His now wife, Shivani, looked gorgeous as ever in her traditional bridal look, exuding elegance and grace. On the other hand, Narne Nithiin complemented her in a classic ethnic outfit.

As videos and pictures from the ceremony went viral online, Jr NTR was seen greeting guests warmly, sharing laughs, and posing for family portraits, moments that showcased his grounded personality beyond the superstar image.

His close friends from the film fraternity, including actor Rajeev Kanakala, were also in attendance.

Narne Nithiin and Lakshmi Shivani Talluri's wedding The wedding was more than just a union of two individuals; it marked the coming together of two families who share strong ties to both the business and cinema worlds. Narne Nithiin, the son of media baron Narne Srinivas Rao, and Lakshmi Shivani Talluri, the daughter of Venkata Krishna Prasad Talluri, are both connected to illustrious Telugu lineages.

Talluri’s family shares ties with the renowned Daggubati family of Hyderabad, which includes stars like Venkatesh and Suresh Babu.

At the wedding, Jr NTR and his family also posed with the newlyweds, creating one of the night’s most cherished memories.

See pictures and videos:

On the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in an upcoming magnum opus with filmmaker Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel. He also has Devara 2 in the pipeline.