Jr NTR’s new pic spark health scare rumours, leaves fans worried; netizens say ’Tiger found Ozempic’

A new photo of actor Jr NTR has fueled speculation about his weight loss, leaving fans concerned. Many are also wondering if the actor has joined to ongoing Ozempic trend. The photo was initially shared on X, formerly Twitter, highlighting the price of a simple shirt worn by the actor recently.

Many pointed out the actor has lost weight recently. It sparked a decision regarding his health.

Jr NTR's recent pic from Dubai The picture showed Jr NTR wearing a blue shirt and black pants. Clacked in Dubai, it had him posing with hotel staff. As per the post, his ETRO shirt costs around ₹85,000.

“@tarak9999 in ETRO Shirt. Cost - 85,000 INR #NTRWardrobeDecode #ManOfMassesNTR,” read the post.

Internet react to Jr NTR's look Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Tarak ki emaindi looks anni dobai, RRR varaku bane unde ne (What happened to Tarak? All his looks have faded, he was fine until RRR).” “Is NTR health is good ? as suddenly he looks lean and looks like a patient,” added another.

Meanwhile, someone posted the same picture on Reddit and added, "What happened to Jr NTR - any health issues?”

Replying to the post, a user on the platform called the actor ‘Jr. Ozempic’. Another one commented: "Tiger found ozempic. I miss his old heroine selections and songs. Please don't take plastic surgery cases NTR gaaru.”

A fan defended him and said, “A man can’t even lose weight now without having stupid people make stupid theories.” Another speculated that there might be something deeper’ to his health.

While the reason behind Jr NTR's weight loss is still unknown, he isn’t the only celebrity to spark rumours of Ozempic use. Previously, Karan Johar, Ram Kapoor, and several others looked visibly leaner and slimmer, leaving fans concerned.

Upcoming films Jr NTR was last seen in filmmaker Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1, which released last year. It also starred Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor as his co-stars. The film received mixed opinions, however, it was a box office hit. Devara: Part 1 was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2024.

The actor is currently looking forward to his Bollywood debut with Ayan Mukherji’s War 2. War will see Jr NTR alongside Hrithik Roshan for the first time.