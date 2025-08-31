Subscribe

Jude Law on playing Russian President Vladimir Putin: ‘I didn’t fear repercussions…’

Jude Law discussed his role as Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Olivier Assayas, the film explores the early political career of Putin through the eyes of a television producer, played by Paul Dano.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published31 Aug 2025, 09:42 PM IST
Jude Law on playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of Kremlin'.
Jude Law on playing Russian President Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of Kremlin'.(Reuters)

British actor Jude Law spoke about taking on the challenging role of Vladimir Putin during a press conference at the Venice International Film Festival on Sunday.

Law plays the Russian leader in the upcoming film 'The Wizard of the Kremlin, directed and co-written by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas. The movie is based on Giuliano da Empoli’s 2023 novel of the same name and features a star-studded cast including Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander, Tom Sturridge, and Jeffrey Wright.

Speaking about portraying such a powerful and controversial figure, Law said, “I hope not naively, but I didn’t fear repercussions. I felt confident, in the hands of Olivier and the script, that this story was going to be told intelligently and with nuance and consideration.”

He added, “We weren’t looking for controversy for controversy’s sake. It’s a character in a broader story. We weren’t trying to define anything about anyone.”

Law's role in the film is said to be a supporting one, focusing on Putin's early political career. He had confirmed the casting in January during an interview with Deadline, where he admitted the role felt daunting.

“At the moment it looks like an Everest to climb, so I’m in the foothills looking up thinking, ‘Oh Christ, what have I said?’” he joked.

About The Wizard of the Kremlin

‘The Wizard of the Kremlin’ follows Vadim Baranov, played by Paul Dano — a former artist who becomes a powerful television producer. Baranov helps craft Russian political messaging, blurring the line between truth and propaganda, and effectively turning the country into what the film describes as “one great reality show.”

According to Variety, the film explores Baranov’s life at the heart of Russian power, and the impact of his relationship with Ksenia, a free-spirited woman who may pull him away from the dangerous world he’s become part of.

 
 
