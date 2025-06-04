Judge rules in favour of Justin Baldoni as Blake Livelys emotional distress case faces setback

Washington [US], June 4 (ANI): In a dramatic development in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, a federal judge has ruled in favour of Baldoni, dismissing Lively's claims of emotional distress in their ongoing lawsuit.

This decision, which could have significant implications for the future of the case, comes just ahead of the trial set to begin in March 2025, as per Deadline.

The lawsuit, which centres around the making of the film 'It Ends with Us', includes a series of allegations from Lively against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Lively had initially sought to include emotional distress claims in the lawsuit, but recently moved to withdraw these claims.

However, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the Southern District of New York shut down Lively's request on Tuesday, ruling that the claims would not be dismissed without prejudice unless both parties agreed to the terms.

In a succinct order, Judge Liman wrote, "The motion to compel ... is denied based on Plaintiff's representation that the relevant claims will be withdrawn."

According to Deadline, he further clarified that Lively's request to have the claims dismissed was denied "without prejudice to renewal," meaning that Lively's legal team would need to file a formal motion for dismissal if they wish to proceed with that course of action.

The judge's ruling added further weight to the situation by stating that if Lively's emotional distress claims are not dismissed, she would be precluded from presenting any evidence related to emotional distress in the case.

"For avoidance of doubt, if the claims are not dismissed, the Court will preclude Lively from offering any evidence of emotional distress," Judge Liman stated, as quoted by Deadline.

Lively's legal team, led by attorneys Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb, responded to the ruling with a statement expressing their disappointment with the outcome.

As per Deadline, they emphasised that Lively was still pursuing emotional distress damages through other claims in the lawsuit, including allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation.

"The court denied Wayfarer's motion," said Lively's lawyers in their statement, adding, "He told the parties to continue their discussions about the technicalities of how two of the 15 claims will be voluntarily dismissed. Ms Lively has offered to dismiss those claims because they are no longer necessary, and she will continue to pursue emotional distress damages through other claims in her lawsuit."

The lawyers also accused Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios of retaliatory tactics, arguing that these actions could expose them to significant legal and financial repercussions under California law.

"This is exactly where both parties were before the Baldoni-Wayfarer Parties rushed to file this utterly pointless motion to compel, all searching for yet another press moment," they added, as quoted by Deadline.

The case between Lively and Baldoni began making headlines in December 2024 when Lively filed a formal complaint accusing Baldoni and his associates of sexual harassment and retaliation.

The complaint, filed with the California Civil Rights Department, was followed by a defamation and extortion lawsuit from Baldoni against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their public relations team.

As the legal conflict unfolded, the situation grew more complex, with multiple lawsuits filed on both sides.

Lively's legal battles have included accusations of mistreatment during the production of 'It Ends with Us', a film that was marketed as addressing serious themes of domestic violence.

The film did well at the box office, but reports of tension during its press tour and premiere quickly surfaced.

Despite the ongoing drama, sources close to the case have made it clear that a settlement is unlikely.

Both Lively and Baldoni have expressed their intention to fight the matter out in court, and the case now involves high-profile figures, including Lively's famous husband and Hollywood powerhouses such as Taylor Swift, Disney, and Marvel, all of whom have been drawn into the legal web.

With the trial scheduled to begin on March 9, 2025, the case between Lively and Baldoni is expected to intensify in the coming months.