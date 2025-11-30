Judi Dench opens up about worsening eyesight, says she ‘can’t recognise anybody now’

Veteran British actor Dame Judi Dench has revealed in a recent interview that her struggle with advanced vision loss has reached a point where she can no longer recognise people — including close friends and colleagues.

Dame Judy Dench addresses her eye disorder The Oscar-winning actress, 90, was speaking alongside longtime friend and co-star Ian McKellen on November 25, when she candidly described how her eye condition has significantly affected her daily life.

“You don’t [see me on camera anymore] because I can’t see,” Dench told reporter from ITV News. “I’ve got, you know, that thing.”

When McKellen gently pointed out that people could still see her on screen, Dench responded with a wry but heartbreaking honesty: “Yes, and I can see your outline and I know you so well, in your Macbeth scarf. But I can’t recognise anybody anymore.”

She also admitted that she can no longer watch television or read — pastimes many take for granted. “I can’t see the television, I can’t see to read,” she said.

Dench was first diagnosed with age‑related macular degeneration (AMD) in 2012, but the condition has gradually progressed in the years since. AMD affects the central part of the retina, leading to blurred or distorted central vision and difficulty performing tasks such as reading or identifying faces.

Over the years, she has spoken openly about the toll AMD has taken on her ability to work. In previous interviews she said she struggled to read scripts and often relied on friends or family to read them aloud. “It’s usually my daughter or my agent or a friend … and actually I like that, because I sit there and imagine the story in my mind,” she told the Daily Mirror in 2012. “The most distressing thing is in a restaurant in the evening, I can’t see the person I’m having dinner with.”

Her declining vision has also affected her mobility and independence. Earlier in 2025 she revealed she can no longer leave the house alone. “Somebody will always be with me… I have to now because I can’t see and I will walk into something or fall over,” she said during an appearance on a podcast.

More about Judi Dench and her outstanding legacy Judi Dench’s career has spanned nearly seven decades, during which she became widely regarded as one of Britain’s greatest actresses.

Her breakout on international screens came via her portrayal of “M” — the austere head of MI6 — in the GoldenEye (1995) film, a role she reprised in seven more films of the James Bond series.

One of her most celebrated performances came in the 1998 film Shakespeare in Love, where she played Queen Elizabeth I — a role that earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Other outstanding works include leading or supporting roles in films such as Mrs Brown (1997), Philomena (2013), A Room with a View (1985), The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011), Chocolat (2000) and Belfast (2021).