Judwa 3? Varun Chakaravarthy’s ’well bowled’ response as fans hail Varun Dhawan for Travis Head’s wicket

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was mistaken for Indian spinner Varun Chakaravarthy by fans in a hilarious turn of events. It all began when Chakravarthy dismissed Australian batsman Travis Head's wicket during the India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal.

Varun Chakaravarthy to Varun Dhawan A day later, Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and created a storm on the internet with his shirtless pictures. Flaunting his chiselled abs, he wrote, “Training season. Training with injuries.”

Soon after he shared the post, many began praising the actor for his fitness. Among them were fans who continued to congratulate Dhawan for Travis' wicket. Amid this, the mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy appeared in the comment section and dropped a playful response.

He commented, “Well bowled bhaiya,” with an emoji of folded hands and a smiley face. His reply garnered hilarious reactions from their followers.

His response arrived days after fans and followers mixed up the two due to the same name. Previously, a fan had commented in Varun's 3-day-old post, “Thank you Varun bhai Travis Head ka wicket lene (sic).”

The actor seized the moment and played along. He responded with a witty comment: "Mystery spinner."

Varun Dhawan introduces mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy For now, the Badlapur actor has clarified the confusion in his Instagram Stories. After Chakaravarthy's comment, Dhawan introduced the spinner and shared, "For all the messages I am getting, please follow the real mystery spinner @chakaravarthyvarun. Well played. I’m glad BBCI picked you over me."

Travis Head lost his wicket to Chakravarthy in a surprising moment during the Champions Trophy semi-final between India and Australia on Tuesday. Australia had won the toss on the day and decided to bat against India. India won the match by 4 wickets with 11 balls.

Virat Kohli scored 84 runs while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul contributed with 45 and 42 not out respectively.

