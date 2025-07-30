Snake trouble and partner drama fuel first Zootopia 2 trailer; here's what to expect

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are back on the beat, but their partnership hits a few bumps early on. In the first trailer for Zootopia 2, Disney throws the buddy-cop duo straight into counseling or partners’ therapy.

The new footage, dropped by Walt Disney Animation Studios on Wednesday, July 30, opens with Judy (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick (Jason Bateman) sitting awkwardly in a session with a therapist, trying to sort out how to actually work together, People magazine reported.

They have just officially teamed up as ZPD partners, and things are not exactly smooth.

Their new assignment? Track down a suspicious snake named Gary De’Snake who has slithered into town and is already stirring up chaos. “You don’t see snakes in Zootopia very often,” Nick points out.

Zootopia 2 trailer: A new villain and fresh faces Gary’s arrival throws the whole city off balance. Judy and Nick are sent on a chase that winds through the wild corners of Zootopia, including some spots fans have not seen before.

Along the way, the film introduces several new animal characters. Ke Huy Quan lends his voice to the menacing Gary De’Snake. Quinta Brunson voices Dr. Fuzzby, the upbeat quokka therapist guiding the duo’s counseling sessions. Fortune Feimster plays a beaver named Nibbles Maplestick. And Shakira is back as Gazelle, reprising her role from the 2016 original. Idris Elba also returns as Chief Bogo.

According to the film’s official synopsis, Judy and Nick “find themselves on the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down.” Their mission forces them to go undercover, pushing their already fragile partnership to the limit.

What to expect this time around The sequel is co-directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, both of whom worked on the first Zootopia film. “We are beyond excited to welcome everyone back to the outrageous, expansive animal metropolis of Zootopia,” Bush told People earlier this year.

“Whether it is the marshes of semi-aquatic mammals, the vast desert dunes or even greater mysteries beyond, our heroes Judy and Nick will meet a lot of new friends, and discover even more about the world, themselves and a brand-new snake in town," he added.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26.

FAQs

Is there a Zootopia 2 coming? Yes, Zootopia 2 is officially on the way and set to hit theaters on November 26.

Is there a real trailer for Zootopia 2? Yes, Disney released the first official trailer on July 30.

Who will be the villain in Zootopia 2? The main villain is a snake named Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan.