Jujutsu Kaisen 3 teaser: Yuta Okkotsu fights Yuji Itadori as Culling Game Arc begins, to start streaming from THIS date

Good news for anime fans — Jujutsu Kaisen is officially coming back for a third season, which will start streaming on Crunchyroll in January 2026. Along with that, the streaming platform released the teaser of the third season.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 teaser out The new season will cover the Culling Game arc, one of the most exciting storylines from Gege Akutami’s original manga. This part of the story brings even more action, high stakes, and surprising twists as the characters face dangerous battles in a deadly competition.

Watch the teaser of the lastest season here:

The previous season of Jujutsu Kaisen ended on a dark note, with Gojo Satoru being sealed inside the Prison Realm by Kenjaku, who was posing as Gojo’s old friend, Suguru Geto. The season also featured a devastating massacre in Shibuya, leaving the city and its people in chaos.

Season 3 is expected to pick up from these events, with a focus on the arrival of Yuta Okkotsu, who is assigned the mission to execute Yuji Itadori. Meanwhile, Gojo remains imprisoned, and the aftermath of the Shibuya incident continues to cause tension.

Yuji, now emotionally scarred, regains control of himself and chooses to keep fighting. As the public becomes aware of the existence of curses, the situation worsens — Gojo is labelled a traitor, and the Jujutsu higher-ups issue a new death sentence for Yuji.

More about the crew of the third season Season 3 will be directed by Shota Goshozono, who also directed season 2. The animation will once again be handled by Studio MAPPA, known for its impressive work on previous Jujutsu Kaisen seasons and other popular anime.

The creative team includes:

Hiroshi Seko (series composition)

Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa (character design)

Yoshimasa Terui (music)

All of them worked on season 2 and are returning for this new chapter.

More about Jujutsu Kaisen Jujutsu Kaisen first aired from October 2020 to March 2021, directed by Sunghoo Park. The anime quickly gained a huge fan base for its fast-paced action, strong characters, and deep storyline.

In 2021, the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, also directed by Park, was released and became a big success. Season 2 aired from July to December 2023, continuing the story with new challenges and emotional moments.

With its return in early 2026, Jujutsu Kaisen is set to bring back all the magic, mystery, and intense action fans love.

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular modern anime series, known for its powerful storytelling, stunning animation, and memorable characters like Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, and fan-favourite Gojo Satoru.