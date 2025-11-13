Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution trailer out — Yuji Itadori, Yuta Okkotsu clash as Culling Game Arc hits theatres this December

The long-awaited trailer for ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ has finally dropped, sending waves of excitement through the anime community.

Advertisement

‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ trailer released The upcoming feature film will serve as both a powerful recap of the explosive Shibuya Incident Arc and a bridge to the highly anticipated Culling Game Arc, which will form the core of Season 3.

The trailer opens with a chilling glimpse of chaos descending on Shibuya during Halloween night. A mysterious veil suddenly engulfs the crowded streets, trapping thousands of civilians.

Also Read | Jujutsu Kaisen 3 teaser: Yuta Okkotsu fights Yuji Itadori in Culling Game Arc

As panic spreads, Satoru Gojo—the strongest jujutsu sorcerer—steps into action, only to face a sinister ambush. Cursed spirits and rogue sorcerers unite in a plan to seal him away, setting off one of the most intense battles ever seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

Watch the trailer here:

In the aftermath of the Shibuya disaster, Japan finds itself overrun with curses. Ten colonies are transformed into dangerous battlegrounds by Noritoshi Kamo, one of the most feared figures in jujutsu history.

Advertisement

Amid this chaos, Yuta Okkotsu—first introduced in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’—is assigned to execute Yuji Itadori for crimes he is believed to have committed. What follows is an emotional and action-packed confrontation between Gojo’s two cherished students, marking a turning point in their fates.

‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ to also feature two episodes of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ will hit theatres across North America on 5 December 2025. The film not only revisits the Shibuya arc in a special compilation format but also premieres the first two episodes of the Culling Game Part 1 arc—months ahead of the anime’s January 2026 streaming debut.

The third season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ is all set to start streaming from January 8, 2026, on Crunchyroll.

Produced by TOHO Animation and brought to life by MAPPA Studio, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has grown into a global phenomenon since its 2020 debut. With its gripping storytelling and breathtaking animation, ‘Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution’ promises to deliver an unmissable cinematic experience for both loyal fans and newcomers alike.