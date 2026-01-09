Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: Internet erupts with joy as the much-awaited show returns, fans say 'JJK 3 is art'

The long-anticipated third season of ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ has finally arrived, sparking a flurry of online reactions from fans across the globe. The widely-followed anime, adapted from Gege Akutami’s best-selling manga, launched its Season 3 – ‘The Culling Game Arc’ on January 8, 2026, with a double-episode premiere available on Crunchyroll and other streaming platforms.

Internet reacts to the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 The latest instalment picks up immediately after the climactic events of Season 2’s Shibuya Incident arc, which left Tokyo in ruins, key characters in peril and relationships violently strained. Fans have taken to social media to voice their anticipation, delight and frustration following the initial episodes.

One viewer summed up the mood bluntly: “Not shocked! Need to watch” while another implored, “LET ME WATCH IT GOD DAMN IT (sic).” Not all responses were joyful; one fan quipped, “That’s what happens when it takes decades between seasons (sic).” Others expressed pure enthusiasm, with comments such as “Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is art” and “Naoya doing Choso dirty in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 its peak (sic).”

Several reactions reflect excitement about the quality of the animation and action. One fan wrote that the episodes’ combat sequences are so polished that “Crazy How Yuji And Choso Casually Fighting Random Curses In The Streets Of Shibuya Has Better Animation Than 99% Of Anime Airing This Season (sic).” Another noted the narrative intensity: “Just for him to almost get killed by the same person! … don’t underestimate a blood user! (sic)”

Another person compared the quality of animation between the first and third season and wrote, "the contrast in quality between jjk s1 and jjk s3 is actually fucking insane. If this quality keeps up, this season could easily be an anime of the decade contender for me (sic)."

Recap: Seasons One and Two For those new to the series or in need of context, Jujutsu Kaisen centres on Yuji Itadori, a high-school student who becomes embroiled in the secretive, perilous world of jujutsu sorcery after swallowing a cursed object – one of the fragmented fingers of the malevolent Sukuna.

Season 1, which aired in late 2020 and early 2021, follows Yuji’s recruitment into Jujutsu High under the powerful sorcerer Gojo Satoru. Alongside classmates Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji learns to wield cursed energy against increasingly deadly supernatural threats.

Season 2, broadcast mid-2023, expanded both the world and the stakes. It included key storylines such as the prequel flashback Hidden Inventory/Premature Death, which detailed Gojo and Geto’s earlier days, and the Shibuya Incident arc, a brutal, multi-layered conflict where sorcerers and curses clashed in a major Tokyo district on Halloween night.

The aftermath saw significant character losses and shifted power dynamics among sorcerer factions.

Season Three: The Culling Game Begins Season 3 plunges the narrative deeper into danger with the Culling Game, a continent-wide tournament orchestrated by villainous sorcerer Kenjaku that forces fighters and civilians alike into life-or-death confrontations. The premiere episodes introduce hostile forces, internal strife within the Zenin clan and escalating threats to protagonists as they struggle to survive and protect each other.

Early reviews from critics and audiences alike have applauded the show’s animation quality, narrative ambition and emotional depth. Some viewers, however, have highlighted the complexity of the Culling Game’s rules and the rapid pace at which new elements are introduced.