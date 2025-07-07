Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 production officially begins. Disappointed fans say 'thought we were about watch it soon'

The long-awaited ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 3 has officially entered production, with confirmation that voice recording is now underway.

The news, revealed during the Jujutsu Kaisen stage at Anime Expo 2025, has both reassured and frustrated fans who were expecting a more definitive update, such as a release date or teaser trailer.

Despite being renewed immediately after the conclusion of its critically acclaimed second season, the production team behind the hit anime has remained tight-lipped for months.

Hopes were high for a substantial announcement during Jump Festa 2025, but fans were left disappointed. Now, Anime Expo 2025 has brought a sense of déjà vu, delivering yet another minimal update that confirmed progress without providing the much-anticipated details.

The only major revelation was that voice actors have begun recording for Season 3, which will adapt the highly intense Culling Game Arc from Gege Akutami’s original manga.

Junya Enoki, the voice of protagonist Itadori Yuuji, assured fans of the action to come, stating, “JJK season 3 battles are on a whole new level!” Meanwhile, Megumi Ogata, who voices Okkotsu Yuta, teased his character's arc with a dramatic in-character quip: “I’m gonna kill you,” directed playfully at Enoki during the panel.

With voice recording underway, industry insiders suggest that the series has entered its final production phase, hinting that animation, editing, and post-production are now in motion. However, the absence of a release window or teaser has left many fans unsettled.

Fan Reactions Reflect Mixed Emotions The fanbase, while excited to hear that progress is finally being made, has voiced frustration over the delayed timeline.

“NOW it’s in production??? I thought we were about to WATCH it soon (sic),” one fan exclaimed on social media.

“It took 1.5 years to start production? I guess we should expect season 3 around 2027 (sic),” another added sarcastically.

“The wait was looking like eternity. I will be on my Lumiterra screens till then (sic),” joked one user, referencing another popular anime title.

Another post read, “Cursed energy levels rising… my sleep schedule just filed a complaint (sic).”

Some fans also speculated on the arc coverage, with one warning fellow viewers: “Gojo vs Sukuna can’t be in this season, boys. Don’t expect it (sic).”

While production delays are not uncommon in the anime industry, especially for titles as complex and visually intensive as ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’, the lack of communication has tested the patience of the fan community.

Still, the confirmation of ongoing work and the involvement of the principal voice cast signal that a return to the world of curses, sorcerers, and high-stakes battles may not be too far off.