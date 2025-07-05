Julia Roberts celebrates 23 years of marriage with Danny Moder

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Actress Julia Roberts and cinematographer Danny Moder marked 23 years of marriage with a private camping retreat, as revealed in heartfelt social media posts.

Roberts posted a photo on Instagram showing the couple's bare feet inside an open tent overlooking a scenic forest and lake.

The caption read, "You Me = 23," referencing their wedding anniversary, which falls on US Independence Day, July 4.

Moder added his own light-hearted contribution to the celebration, sharing a photo of a silver spoon engraved in honour of the milestone.

"23 years is SILVER," he wrote, adding, "Here we are in my engraved SPOON! the fun continues... and a happy 4th to all."

The couple, who met on the set of 'The Mexican' in 2001 and married the following year, are known for keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye.

They share three children: 20-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and Henry, 18.

Despite their private nature, Roberts has occasionally opened up about her marriage.

In an earlier interview, she credited her husband with contributing to her sense of joy and well-being.

"Good genes, leading a life that is fulfilling, and I have said this--and I say it usually as kind of a joke--but I do believe in the love of a good man," she said, adding, "I believe that my husband loves me and cares for me in a way that makes me feel deeply, deeply happy," as quoted by E! News.

Roberts also noted that the timing of her personal and professional success has helped balance her life.

"The luckiest aspect of my work life/family life is that the success of my work life came earlier," she explained, adding, "So by the time I had the success of my family life and had a husband and children who wanted to stay home, I had been working for 18 years."

'The Notting Hill' actress also shared admiration for Moder's role as a father in a recent Father's Day post, writing, "Such a great joy in life to see you Fathering!"