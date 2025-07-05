Julian McMahon, Fantastic Four and Nip/Tuck star, dies at 56 — Cause of death revealed

Australian actor Julian McMahon passed away in Clearwater, Florida, at the age of 56. His death has been confirmed by his wife, Kelly McMahon. He battled cancer in private.

Julian McMahon's death “With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories," McMahon's wife shared with Deadline.

Julian McMahon's cause of death McMahon's wife revealed his cancer diagnosis in her statement but chose not to share further details.

The exact cause of his death remains undisclosed.

Julian McMahon's health Reportedly, McMahon was also diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. He also seemingly dealt with other health problems.

Julian McMahon's career Julian McMahon was best known for his role as Dr Christian Troy on the hit FX series Nip/Tuck. He starred alongside Dylan Walsh in the show, which followed the story of two plastic surgeons, earning him a Golden Globe nomination in 2004.

In 2020, Julian took on the role of Jess LaCroix in FBI: Most Wanted, leading the show for three seasons until his unexpected exit in 2022.

Before Hollywood, Julian, who was born and raised in Australia, got his start in the Australian soap opera, Home and Away, from 1990 to 1991. He later appeared as Detective John Grant on the American crime drama Profiler from 1996 to 2000.

He became a household name with Charmed, where he starred as the mysterious Cole Turner from 2000 to 2003, marking his return briefly in 2005.

On the big screen, Julian made a mark as the iconic villain Dr Doom in Fantastic Four (2005) and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). He also starred opposite Sandra Bullock in the 2007 film Premonition.

Julian McMahon's personal life Julian McMahon married his wife, Kelly, in 2014. It was his third marriage.

He was previously married to Baywatch actor Brooke Burns from 1999 to 2001. Together, they had a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, 25. Before that, he was briefly married to Australian singer and TV star Dannii Minogue from 1994 to 1995.

