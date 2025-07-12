Julian McMahons cause of death revealed week after actors passing

Washington DC [US], July 12 (ANI): More than a week after actor Julian McMahon passed away, the official cause of his death has now been confirmed.

McMahon died on July 2 in Clearwater, Florida. He was 56 years old.

His family had previously shared that he had been privately fighting cancer. Now, according to a report from the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office, his death was caused by lung metastasis due to head and neck metastatic cancer, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Julian McMahon was a well-known Australian actor who starred in several popular TV shows and movies. He was best known for his roles in Charmed, Nip/Tuck, and the Fantastic Four films. This year, he also appeared in The Residence and The Surfer.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, had earlier shared a heartfelt statement with THR soon after his passing.

Her statement read, "With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer. Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans," she said. "His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible. We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. We also wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy, to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories."