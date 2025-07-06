Julianne Hough speaks about her decision 'to freeze my eggs', endometriosis diagnosis, other challenges

Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Dancer and singer Julianne Hough, who joined 'Dancing with the Stars' as a professional dancer when she was 18, talked about freezing her eggs for the third time and her endometriosis diagnosis in 2008, reported People.

Hough's decision to undergo her most recent egg-freezing process, her third total, is related a lot to freeing herself from the "psychological fear".

She decided to share her egg-freezing journey on social media in early June. "I wasn't showing it to be like, 'I'm going to make a big statement,' but with the response I got, I realized how important it was," she said, adding, "I found out I have endometriosis when I was 19 or 20, and I wish back then I would've been told to freeze my eggs, but I wasn't told until later on, reported People.

Apart from her endometriosis, "I have some other health implications that might make conceiving challenging, and I got a divorce, and now I'm in a different stage of life," she said. "For me, it's never been about 'I'm not ready,' but I know it is for some people. I think the time will be right when it's right," as per the outlet.

Since undergoing the egg-freezing process for the first time, Hough has noticed her growth. "It ain't easy when you're doing the shots, but I will say this time around, I had a much better understanding of what I needed," she says. "Also, the first time I did it, I didn't do the shots myself. I went in every day, and they did them for me. Then I was like, 'Wait, I feel empowered doing them myself.' Along the way, I was able to call friends who have gone through it at any moment and be like, 'Hey, I feel crazy right now. Can you just come over and sit next to me?" reported People.

Hough started dancing competitively at the age of 9, and she became a household name after winning her first season of DWTS.

She rose to fame while also overcoming challenges, including her endometriosis diagnosis in 2008 and a public split from her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, in 2020.

"Every moment that I've gone through, whether it be painful mistakes, self-sabotaging, or being brave and taking a risk and putting yourself out there, are just part of the journey," she said, adding, "They build character."

She also played Sandy in the live Fox television production of Grease in 2016 and launched her Los Angeles dance and fitness studio KINRGY in 2018.

"Being a founder is one of the hardest things you'll ever do because it's like you have an idea, and then you have to let it go and let it breathe and do its own thing," she shared, "The best compliment I get is when people come up to me and are like, 'Wow, everybody who's here made me feel so welcomed. What you've created here has allowed me to connect to my body and my confidence," reported People. (ANI)