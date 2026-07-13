Jurassic Park, Peaky Blinders star Sam Neill dies at 78 after cancer recovery

Legendary actor Sam Neill is no more. The New Zealand actor who starred in hits like Jurassic Park and Peaky Blinders passed away on Monday in Sydney, Australia. He was 78. His death was confirmed by his family.

Sam Neill dies at 78 “It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing,” said the statement posted by the family o the actor’s Instagram page, using the Māori word for extended condolences to the community.

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Sam Neill cause of death “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free,” also mentioned in the statement.

The reason behind the sudden death of Sam Neill remains unknown.

Neill previously battled a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. However, in April, he revealed that he was cancer-free. "We’ve just had a scan just now and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing," the actor told Australia's 7 News.

In March 2023, Sam Neill announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer, calling it as "a ferocious type of aggressive" non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” continued the statement.

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“The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care," it added.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

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Fans across the world are currently mourning the loss of the icon.

Christopher Luxon reacts to Sam Neill death New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon paid a tribute to the actor on X. Luxon wrote in his memory, “Sir Sam Neill was one of the greats. He started out when there was barely a film industry in this country to speak of. For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today – one of our greatest cultural exports. His work will be watched and loved long after all of us. Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace.”

He is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.