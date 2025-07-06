‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Box Office Collection: Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson's film roars to $312.5M

The dinosaurs have returned, and they’ve brought box office gold with them. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’, the latest instalment in the long-running Jurassic franchise, has opened to a thunderous $312.5 million worldwide — far exceeding initial projections of $260 million.

Advertisement

The film now ranks as the second-biggest global opening of the year, behind only ‘A Minecraft Movie’, and ahead of ‘Lilo & Stitch’.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Soars in the Box Office International markets played a crucial role in the film’s success. Overseas ticket sales accounted for $171.3 million of the total, making it the second-best international opening of the year so far — just behind ‘Ne Zha 2’.

In China, the film claimed the top spot with a dominant $11.4 million on opening day, reaching a total of $33.7 million and capturing a 50% market share. It now holds the biggest opening day of the year for a Hollywood release in China.

While it does not top 2015’s ‘Jurassic World’, which earned over $525 million globally in its debut, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ remains one of the franchise’s strongest showings and proves that, when it comes to dinosaurs, audiences worldwide are still eager to return to the park.

Advertisement

Universal and Amblin appear to have successfully revived the magic — and the menace — of the prehistoric giants once again.

About ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is a standalone sequel to 2022’s ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and marks the seventh entry in the Jurassic Park series.

The film features a star-studded cast, including Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein.

Released in the US and Canada on July 2 by Universal Pictures, the film premiered earlier on June 17 at London’s Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. The strong debut cements the Jurassic franchise’s continued relevance and popularity, nearly 32 years after Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park changed blockbuster cinema forever.