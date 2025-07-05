Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Scarlett Johansson's film brings nostalgia in India, tops $100M globally

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment of the iconic Jurassic franchise saw a grand opening in India on Friday. On day 1, the film performed better than Bollywood films, including Kajol's Maa, Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. In fact, it has outperformed Brad Pitt's F1 movie at the Indian box office as well.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jurassic World Rebirth has earned ₹9 crore in India on day 1.

The film is off to a promising start, with overall 28.87% and 26.53% occupancy among the English audience in 3D and 2D formats in India.

Delhi NCR, Hyderabad and Bengaluru saw the highest number of screenings for Jurassic World Rebirth in English language. Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Pune and Bengaluru saw the highest occupancy among the English audience.

Jurassic World Rebirth also released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Worldwide Jurassic World Rebirth has crossed the $100 million mark globally, earning a total of $104.6 million by Thursday, reported Deadline.

As per the report, the film made $22.3 million across 70 international markets, including India, with its overseas total to $48.8 million so far. The movie was released in France and India on Friday, expanding its reach to 82 countries now.

Jurassic World Rebirth topped charts in almost every major market. In China, the film brought in $6.1 million on Friday alone, totaling $21.9 million in just three days with a commanding 50% market share, the report added. In South Korea, the film reportedly held the No. 1 spot for the third consecutive day, reaching $2.8 million, while Australia added $1.3 million on Friday to hit $2.5 million overall, with a 50% box office share.

It is to be noted that these Friday numbers are not yet included in the film’s $104.6 million global and $48.8 million international totals.

The film's Thursday earnings added significant momentum across other markets.

The UK and Ireland reached $4.5 million with another $1.8 million added Thursday, while Mexico hit $4.3 million, as per Deadline.

Germany is said to have raked in $2.1 million over two days despite a heatwave, and Spain’s $800K Thursday marked the second-highest Thursday gross of the year. Brazil reportedly had its best-ever franchise opening with $700K, and Chile set a new series record with $500K, the second-biggest 2025 debut in the region. Other notable openings included Taiwan ($1.1M), Thailand ($1.2M), UAE ($400K), Colombia ($500K), and the Netherlands ($500K), all showing strong interest, fuelled by nostalgia that the latest installment of the Jurassic franchise brings.

Jurassic World Rebirth Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) of the franchise. It is the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh installment in the overall Jurassic Park saga.