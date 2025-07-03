Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: Scarlett Johansson's film rakes in $28 M on day 1, eyeing $260M worldwide

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection: The dinosaurs are back with Jurassic World: Rebirth. The thrilling new chapter brings nostalgia and excitement to the theatres. Directed by Gareth Edwards and written by David Koepp, the film is a standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022) of the franchise. It also makes it the fourth Jurassic World movie and the seventh overall in the hit Jurassic Park series. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, the film saw a massive opening.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection According to Deadline, Jurassic World: Rebirth can earn as much as $260 million worldwide by Sunday. The seventh film in the action-adventure franchise, produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment and Universal, had a strong start at the box office, raking in $28 million on its first day in US theatres, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is likely to cross the $250 million mark globally during its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, the top three Jurassic opening days include 2015’s Jurassic World ($81.9M), 2022’s Dominion ($59.5M) and 2018’s Fallen Kingdom ($58.5M).

Jurassic World Rebirth vs F1 Jurassic World: Rebirth is majorly clashing with Brad Pitt's F1. F1 is estimated to do a business of $6M+ today, reported Deadline. The film grossed $6.9M on Monday and $8.6M on discount Tuesday. The total business made by the film is said to be around $78M.

Jurassic World Rebirth Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, David Iacono and Audrina Miranda.

The film follows a team of experts on a high-stakes mission to the most dangerous place on Earth—an isolated research facility located on the original Jurassic Park island.

Assigned to retrieve dinosaur DNA that could hold the key to life-saving medical breakthroughs, the team soon finds themselves in a far more perilous situation than they anticipated. As the danger intensifies, they uncover a chilling secret buried deep within the island—one that has remained hidden for decades and could change everything.

Before release, the film premiered at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.