Jurassic World Rebirth box office India: Film crosses ₹100 crore, becomes 2025’s 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film

The film ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ combines nostalgia with modern storytelling, achieving over 100 crore at the Indian box office. Starring prominent actors, it captures the thrilling adventure of an extraction team in the original Jurassic Park, appealing to fans old and new.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published19 Jul 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'.
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in 'Jurassic World Rebirth'. (AP)

Universal Pictures India’s latest epic, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’—distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery—has officially crossed the monumental 100 crore benchmark at the Indian box office. The success marks an extraordinary comeback for the globally loved dinosaur franchise.

Starring global action icon Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, this new chapter of the Jurassic saga immerses audiences in a thrilling expedition.

Also Read | Why are we so invested in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World sagas

The storyline follows an elite extraction team venturing into the most perilous place on Earth: the original Jurassic Park island, now overrun by colossal and untamed prehistoric beasts.

Achieving this box office feat positions ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ as the 2nd highest Hollywood movie to cross the 100 crore mark in India in 2025, reflecting the enduring popularity of the franchise among Indian audiences.

Opening to an impressive 49.3 crore during its Indian release weekend, the film also claimed the title of Biggest Opening Weekend for an MPA Title in 2025 (without sneaks). This robust performance highlights the Indian audience's undying fascination with the dinosaur universe.

Also Read | Jurassic World Rebirth audience review: Sci-fi action film amuses dinophiles

The film brings to life larger, more fearsome dinosaurs, intricate plot twists, and high-octane survival drama. “This dramatic era unleashes bigger dinosaurs, twisted plotlines and much more intensity amongst the chaos and survival instincts amongst both humans and wild beasts – symbolising more than just box office numbers, the achievement presents an extraordinary revival of the beloved franchise,” said a spokesperson for Universal Pictures India.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ masterfully combines nostalgia with modern cinematic grandeur, evoking memories of the original films while pushing the boundaries of storytelling and visual spectacle. It’s a full-circle experience for fans old and new, capturing the untamed spirit of the jungle and the awe-inspiring force of nature.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentJurassic World Rebirth box office India: Film crosses ₹100 crore, becomes 2025’s 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.