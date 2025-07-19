Jurassic World Rebirth box office India: Film crosses ₹100 crore, becomes 2025’s 2nd highest-grossing Hollywood film

Universal Pictures India’s latest epic, ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’—distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery—has officially crossed the monumental ₹100 crore benchmark at the Indian box office. The success marks an extraordinary comeback for the globally loved dinosaur franchise.

Starring global action icon Scarlett Johansson, Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey, and two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali, this new chapter of the Jurassic saga immerses audiences in a thrilling expedition.

The storyline follows an elite extraction team venturing into the most perilous place on Earth: the original Jurassic Park island, now overrun by colossal and untamed prehistoric beasts.

Achieving this box office feat positions ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ as the 2nd highest Hollywood movie to cross the 100 crore mark in India in 2025, reflecting the enduring popularity of the franchise among Indian audiences.

Opening to an impressive ₹49.3 crore during its Indian release weekend, the film also claimed the title of Biggest Opening Weekend for an MPA Title in 2025 (without sneaks). This robust performance highlights the Indian audience's undying fascination with the dinosaur universe.

The film brings to life larger, more fearsome dinosaurs, intricate plot twists, and high-octane survival drama. “This dramatic era unleashes bigger dinosaurs, twisted plotlines and much more intensity amongst the chaos and survival instincts amongst both humans and wild beasts – symbolising more than just box office numbers, the achievement presents an extraordinary revival of the beloved franchise,” said a spokesperson for Universal Pictures India.