Jurassic World Rebirth first audience review: Sci-fi action film amuses dinophiles; Internet quips, ‘Surprisingly funny’

Jurassic World Rebirth is making waves online as sci-fi action adventure film hit the silver screen in India on July 4. Gareth Edwards directorial movie first released in theatres across US and overseas on July 2, on the occasion of 250th US Independence Day.

Watch Jurassic World Rebirth trailer here:

A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the movie was made on a budget of ₹1,550 crore ($180 million). Eying over $250 million global opening over the five-day weekend, this Hollywood movie is the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh instalment overall in the Jurassic Park franchise.

As per Deadline prediction, the film might earn around $120 and $130 million in the US during its first five days.

Jurassic World Rebirth review Mixed reactions poured online on Jurassic World Rebirth review, a user remarked, “When I watched Rebirth today a kid behind me (that was silent and well behaved the entire time) screamed “Spinosaurus!” Because he was so excited to see them on the big screen.” Another user commented, “One thing I do like a lot is that (for the most part) the dinos/creatures actually act more like animals. In contrast to the blood thirsty killing machines of the other Jurassic World films.”

A third user stated, “I was expecting to be disappointed with Jurassic World Rebirth but it was great. Better than all the other Jurassic World’s.” A fourth user wrote, “Jurassic World did the far better job at tying its ideas together. Jurassic World: Rebirth didn't bother to do that." A fifth user said, Jurassic World: Rebirth might be a top 3 Jurassic movie for me! Very much a return to form. Loved the horror aspects, and it was surprisingly funny. Visuals were beautiful! Give me more Gareth Edwards movies!!

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#JurassicWorldRebirth Set for a Strong Start! Solid Advance Booking in Place, Targeting ₹8-10 Cr Nett Opening – May Go Even Higher!”

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Collection Day 1 After delivering a strong overseas start on Wednesday, the sci-fi action adventure film collected an estimated ₹10 lakh in India on July 4 until 9:45 AM, Sacnilk reported. Jurassic World Rebirth raked in $26 million on its opening day, July 2, from 38 international box office markets, Deadline reported. In the US, it dead a business of $30.5 million on Wednesday, taking the Day 1 global to $56.5 million.