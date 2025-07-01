Is Jurassic World Rebirth streaming on Netflix or Prime Video? Here’s what we know

The seventh instalment of the dino-filled Jurassic Park saga, Jurassic World Rebirth, is hitting the theatres on Wednesday, July 2, just ahead of the United States holiday weekend. But if you are hoping to catch the action-packed fourth film of the modern Jurassic World franchise from your couch, you will need to hold off a little longer.

What is Jurassic World Rebirth about? Directed by Gareth Edwards, Jurassic World Rebirth introduces a fresh cast and storyline to the franchise. Set five years after Jurassic World Dominion, humans are still struggling to coexist with dinosaurs. Enter Scarlett Johansson, who leads a covert team to a remote island now overrun by prehistoric beasts.

Also starring Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend, and Ed Skrein, this latest chapter delivers action, tension, and plenty of toothy, roaring chaos. Written by Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp, the film is produced by Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

Is Jurassic World Rebirth streaming on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video? The film is not streaming anywhere yet, as per a Decider report. To watch it now in cinema halls, you can check your local listings and book tickets through sites like Fandango.

Moreover, do not expect to find Jurassic World Rebirth on Netflix anytime soon. Since it is a Universal Pictures release, the film is reportedly set to follow the studio’s standard streaming route and head to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform, after its theatrical run.

The movie, however, could eventually be available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

When will Jurassic World Rebirth stream on Peacock? Yes, the film will eventually stream on Peacock, but Universal has not yet announced an official streaming date. However, if it follows a similar timeline to the studio’s recent blockbuster Twisters, you can expect Jurassic World Rebirth to be available digitally by August this year.

The movie could arrive on Peacock around November 2025.

FAQs Q: Is Jurassic World Rebirth on Netflix? No. As a Universal Pictures film, it is not expected to stream on Netflix.

Q: Can I stream it on Amazon Prime Video? Not yet. The movie will eventually be available to rent or buy on Prime Video, but it won’t be included with a standard Prime subscription.

Q: When will it be on Peacock? While no official date has been confirmed, it may begin streaming on Peacock around November 2025.

Q: Can I watch it online right now? No. Jurassic World Rebirth is currently available only in theatres as of July 2.

