Jurassic World Rebirth OTT release: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey film to begin streaming from THIS date

If you missed it in theatres — or simply want another dino-sized dose of chaos — ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is about to stomp its way into homes. Universal Pictures has announced that the blockbuster will be available for digital purchase and rental from Tuesday, August 5, on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.

Jurrasic World Rebirth OTT streaming The home video rollout continues on September 9 with the film’s release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Alongside the film itself, these editions will include exclusive bonus features that fans won’t want to miss.

Among the extras are never-before-seen deleted scenes featuring even more dinosaur action, an alternate opening sequence, a behind-the-scenes documentary exploring the visual effects and sound design, a gag reel, and additional special content.

Streaming enthusiasts can expect ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ to eventually land on Peacock, although no official date has been confirmed. Based on Universal’s typical release schedule, the film is likely to arrive on the platform in late October or early November.

The latest chapter in the long-running dinosaur saga has proven to be another major theatrical hit, thrilling audiences with its mix of action, science fiction, and prehistoric spectacle.

For fans eager to revisit the entire Jurassic universe, all six previous films — including Jurassic Park, The Lost World, and Jurassic Park III — are currently streaming on Peacock, with several also available on Netflix.