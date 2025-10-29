'Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears': Abhishek Bachchan rejects claim of buying Filmfare Award, slams X user for 'tarnishing' hard work

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29 (ANI): Actor Abhishek Bachchan has called out the claims about "buying" his awards, strongly shutting down the speculations.

Advertisement

In response to an X user who claimed that Abhishek Bachchan engaged in "aggressive PR pushes" and bought his recent Filmfare Award, the actor did make sure to set the record straight.

"Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me . Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears. But, doubt you'll believe anything I say or write. So.... Best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don't ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and affability," Abhishek responded.

As the user clarified his comments, stating that it was a "subjective opinion" and had no intended malice towards the actor, Abhishek criticised the former for tarnishing his work.

Advertisement

"Accusing and alleging that I "buy" awards and do "aggressive PR pushes, to stay relevant" seems pretty personal to me, sir. Not fair to so easily tarnish, and that too incorrectly and frivolously, someone's hard work for over 25 years. Expect a great degree of responsibility from an editor and journalist. Which I am sad to note, you haven't displayed in this case. Thank you for your laudatory writings about my conduct and work on occasion. Will work towards making that a constant for you," the 'I Want To Talk' actor said.

Fans were quick to react as many rushed to the comment section and showed support for Abhishek Bachchan and his cinematic achievements.

In a long-awaited milestone, Abhishek took home his first-ever Best Actor (Male) Award at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. He won the award for his performance in Shoojit Sircar's 'I Want To Talk'.

Advertisement