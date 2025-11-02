Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up as The Incredibles for Halloween this year

Justin Bieber, along with his wife, Hailey, and son, Jack Blues, stepped out as characters of The Incredibles to celebrate Halloween. Sharing the adorable family moments on his social media handles, the musician gave his fans a glimpse of their matching outfits. While the Peaches singer donned Mr. Incredible’s costume, Hailey went on to become Elastigirl. The duo’s one-year-old son also looked adorable as Jack-Jack.

For their outfits, not only did the Biebers put on a red suit with the iconic logo of the Disney movie, but they also put on the black eye mask, gloves, and boots.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s Incredible Halloween While the Grammy-winner did not add a caption to the Halloween pictures, his fans went gaga over the family’s moment. One user wrote, “Undefeated,” while another mentioned, “Perfect parents!!” Disney’s official account also commented on Bieber’s post, stating, “These costumes are super!”

Apart from dressing up as the characters of a popular movie, the parents also dressed Jack as his father from his “My World Tour” era. Hailey Bieber dropped a carousel post on her Instagram with the caption, “Happy Halloween from JBB.”

Over the years, both Justin and Hailey have served iconic Halloween looks; in 2024, the couple dressed up as the characters from Kim Possible. They even indulged Jack in the festive spirit by putting him in a skull-faced onesie.

Hailey Bieber also recreated the poster of The Simple Life, along with Kendall Jenner. In the note, Bieber wished, “Happy Halloween from Paris and Nicole.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber on embracing parenthood Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first son in August 2024, six years after tying the knot. Sharing the happy news with his fans, the musician took to his Instagram to share a picture of his baby’s foot, and in the caption announcing his name, he wrote, “WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER.”

Meanwhile, the Biebers’ Halloween pictures come after Hailey hinted at having another baby with her musician husband. During her appearance on the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, Bieber said, “I know I want more than one, but I’m not in a rush.”

The Baby singer and Hailey got married in 2018.

FAQs Q1. How many kids do Justin and Hailey Bieber have? Ans. Justin and Hailey Bieber are parents to one son, Jack Blues Bieber.

Q2. When did Justin and Hailey Bieber get married? Ans. Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018.