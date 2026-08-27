Justin Baldoni ordered to pay $407,000 to Blake Lively in legal costs after $8 million request

Blake Lively has been awarded $407,000 in legal fees and costs following her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, her director and co-star in the 2024 film It Ends With Us. The amount is substantially lower than the more than $8 million the actress had sought, Entertainment Weekly reported.

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Lively had requested reimbursement for expenses incurred by her legal team while defending herself and husband Ryan Reynolds against allegations made by Baldoni in his countersuit. Baldoni had described the requested amount as “excessive.”

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What did Blake Lively seek in the legal battle? The dispute between the two It Ends With Us stars began publicly in December 2024, when Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni with the California Civil Rights Department.

She alleged that Baldoni sexually harassed her during the production of the film and was involved in coordinating an online smear campaign intended to damage her reputation.

Baldoni later filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively and Reynolds. His allegations included defamation, breach of contract and civil extortion.

After several legal developments, the parties reached a settlement in May, only weeks before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

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Lively did not receive financial compensation as part of the settlement at the time, allowing her legal team to continue seeking reimbursement for costs associated with defending her against Baldoni's claims.

Why did the judge award $407,000? According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Judge Lewis J. Liman of the Federal District Court in Manhattan rejected some of Lively's requests for reimbursement, including expenses related to media relations.

The ruling instead focused on legal expenses connected to defending Lively against Baldoni's claim that she defamed him.

Lively's attorneys Esra Hudson and Michael Gottlieb told EW: “Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties lost their meritless retaliatory $400 million lawsuit, which two different courts held was designed to stifle public criticism and silence Blake Lively and others. This first-ever award of fees and costs under this California law is historic, and demonstrates that there are real consequences of bringing retaliatory lawsuits.”

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They added, “As we have said from day one, Blake Lively’s case was never about money – it was about accountability.”

The lawyers also referred to the case involving Rebel Wilson and Amanda Ghost, arguing that Lively's lawsuit highlighted allegations surrounding online smear campaigns targeting women.

What did Justin Baldoni's lawyer say? Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman offered a different interpretation of the ruling.

“Section 47.1 is not a perfect law, but it is an important one designed to protect real survivors, who deserve to see this law tested and perfected in the court of law,” Freedman wrote.

He further argued that the law had been applied in a manner that went beyond its intended purpose, while noting that his clients agreed to allow the issue to be decided without appellate rights as part of the settlement.

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Freedman concluded, “Today’s ruling speaks for itself. Judge Liman clearly considered the ‘outrageous and unreasonable’ $8 million plus demand and, in rejecting it, awarded only five percent of the amount sought in legal fees and costs.”

He described the decision as “a significant victory” for his clients and said it underscored that the courtroom should not be used for personal gain.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.