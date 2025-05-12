Justin Baldoni shares his first post since Blake Lively row - Here's what it says

Actor-director Justin Baldoni, who has been caught up in a legal battle with his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively, has just dropped an adorable Instagram post.

In his first social media post since the feud, Baldoni shared a heartfelt Mother's Day wish for his mom and wife.

Baldoni shared a cute picture of his family – his mom, wife and two children with him – and captioned it: “My mom gave us faith. My wife is the definition of it.”

“Our children are growing up in the fortress of that love,” he added while extending wishes: “Happy Mother’s Day to all!”

Check out his post here:

Here's how netizens reacted: Netizens, fans of Justin Baldoni, were delighted to see his adorable Instagram post and declared their support for him in the comment section.

“Good men are raised by good women,” a social media user said.

“She raised a good man,” quipped a user.

A user said: “Lovely words. LOVELY FAMILY.”

“Happy Mother’s Day, Sharon Baldoni, Emily Baldoni! To witness the unwavering love you two out in the world is magical!!” a user added.

Several fans flooded his comment section with “we support you” remarks.

“Team Justin, always,” said a user.

Another user said, “We believe you and in you. You have the whole world of people behind you. Happy beautiful Mother’s Day.”

“We love the family man that you are, we’re all on your side,” added a user.

“Baldoni, you are a true example of integrity and dedication. We're standing by you, every step of the way, until justice is served. You have our full support,” said another user.

What is the Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively feud? In December 2024, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Her allegations included unsolicited comments about his past pornography addiction and uninvited entries into her makeup trailer while she was undressed.

Lively also claimed that Baldoni orchestrated a smear campaign against her following her complaints.

However, Baldoni denied the allegations and countersued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist for $400 million, alleging defamation and civil extortion.

He contends that Lively attempted to seize creative control of the film and falsely accused him of damaging his reputation.

In March, Lively filed a motion to dismiss the defamation lawsuit against her.