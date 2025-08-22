Justin Bieber shares ‘cropped’ photo with Hailey Bieber: ‘Sorry to the gurl…’

Justin Bieber is sorry, once again. And no, this time it has nothing to do with his hit track of the same name. Amid rumors of strain in his marriage to Hailey Bieber, the Sorry hitmaker apologized to a female fan for cropping her out of a photo of himself and his wife on Instagram.

Advertisement

What Justin Bieber said to fan “Sorry to the gurl I cropped out of this pic. I just love this pic of hails and I lol”, Justin Bieber captioned the post on Instagram. In the photo, while the No Pressure hitmaker is wearing a white ribbed tank top and sunglasses, Hailey Bieber is in a dark cropped top and jeans.

Advertisement

Fans react to Justin Bieber’s ‘cropped’ photo with Hailey Bieber Reacting to the post, a fan said she “would cry” if she were the girl that Justin Bieber cropped out.

A Justin Bieber impersonator recently entered a Las Vegas nightclub and collaborated with DJ Gryffin on stage. He efficiently fooled all the fans and performed Bieber’s hit song Sorry from the 2015 album Purpose, Music Times reported.

Referring to this funny incident, a fan wondered if it was the “real Justin Bieber” next to Hailey. “How do we know for sure now?” they asked.

Referencing the couple's child Jack Blues Bieber, a fan said that when the toddler grows up, he can boast of having “the coolest parent”. On August 22 this year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s son Jack Blues Bieber will turn one year old.

Advertisement

Hailey Bieber and her son Jack Blues were seen alongside Justin in his music video, titled YUKON, from the album Swag. Earlier this month, on August 11, Justin Bieber shared photos of himself and Hailey at a random outing.

Justin Bieber’s last album, Swag, was released on July 11 this year.

FAQs Hailey Bieber and Jack Blues Bieber were featured in which Justin Bieber video? Hailey Bieber and Jack Blues Bieber were seen in Justin Bieber’s YUKON music video.

What was Justin Bieber’s last music album? Justin Bieber’s last music album was Swag. He released it on July 11 this year.

When will Justin Bieber’s son celebrate his first birthday? Justin Bieber’s son will celebrate his first birthday on August 22 this year.