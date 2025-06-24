Justin Bieber ‘irritated’ by Hailey amid divorce rumours, ‘things are not good’: Report

It's not all good in paradise. Amid rumours about singer Justin Bieber's health, reports about his alleged troubled marriage with wife Hailey Bieber continue to surface. Going by the latest report, the couple is doing everything they can to save their marriage.

Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's alleged troubled marriage However, tensions remain, with Justin reportedly feeling irritated by his wife, who is equally upset with him.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are "struggling" in their marriage, Entertainment Tonight quoted a source.⁠

"Justin has been getting irritated easily and feels like Hailey can be superficial about the way their relationship looks in the public eye," the source said.

“and Justin's lack of motivation has been upsetting for her,” the unnamed also added.

⁠Justin and Hailey dated for some time after Justin's highly publicised breakup with singer Selena Gomez.

Later, Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. They welcomed their first child last August. It was a son they named Jack Blues Bieber.

Advertisement

"Their friends think they can salvage their marriage — and they both want that — but right now things are not good," the source also told the portal.⁠

Justin and Hailey heading for divorce? Justin and Hailey are often seen wrapped up around divorce rumours for a long time. What intensified these rumours was Hailey Bieber's latest appearance in New York City last week. She was spotted sans her wedding ring as she was out and about in the city twice; once alone and another time with her friends Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

However, she later put it back.

Justin's post about ‘silent treatment’ Soon after Justin posted on Instagram about ‘silent treatment’ which many believe was for Hailey. He reposted a video of a content creator saying, “Bitch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why,” on his Instagram Stories on Sunday.

Advertisement

“I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand-in-hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error,” the creator also said in the video.

Justin Bieber's fans have been worried about him ever since he began sharing cryptic posts on Instagram. His intense confrontation with the paparazzi recently went viral.

Later, the Baby singer wrote on Instagram, “People keep telling me to heal don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?”

“I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me [I] needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making more tired and more angry,” he added.

Advertisement

Hailey on rumours about marriage Earlier in May, Hailey had dismissed speculations on their marriage during an interview with Vogue. Commenting on their divorce rumours, she said, "Well, I thought seven years in it would’ve [died down] already, and it hasn’t.”

“You would think after having a child, people would maybe move on, chill out a little bit, but no,” she added and also said, “So I guess these bitches are going to be mad.”