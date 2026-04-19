Justin Bieber makes Billie Eilish's childhood dream come true, serenades her at Coachella

A surprise on-stage moment at Coachella brought together two major pop stars in an unexpected way.
Justin Bieber serenaded Billie Eilish during Weekend 2 of the Coachella 2026, creating one of the most talked-about highlights of the event.
The interaction took place during Bieber’s performance, where he brought Eilish into a moment that echoed his earlier concert routines.
Bieber performed “One Less Lonely Girl”, a song closely associated with his early career. During past tours, the singer would bring a fan on stage and dedicate the song to them. At Coachella, that role was taken by Eilish, turning the segment into a high-profile and personal exchange between two artists.
Video footage showed Hailey Bieber, Justin's wife, encouraging an unsuspecting Eilish to go on stage by pushing her forward geo whilst the trio were singing along in the crowd.
Bieber immediately hugged Eilish, who collapsed laughing in what appeared to be equal parts embarrassment and delight.
The headliner then brought Eilish over to a stool on the stage to sing the song, with Bieber clearly delighting in the moment and laughing along with her throughout the performance. After finishing, Eilish ran back to Hailey and collapsed on the floor whilst Hailey laughed and celebrated her moment.
The appearance held special meaning for Eilish, a longtime fan who first met her childhood idol during her own Coachella debut in 2019. The two singers have since become close friends and collaborated on songs together.
SZA joined Bieber under the desert lights for a sultry "Snooze" duet, whilst Sexyy Red injected high energy into “Sweet Spot”. Big Sean kept the momentum going, hopping in for "As Long As You Love Me" and "No Pressure".
During his appearance, Big Sean praised Bieber for overcoming difficult times. The rapper spoke about watching Bieber go through challenging moments, saying that whilst not everything was always beautiful, the singer fought through it.
The stacked lineup was a sharp pivot from Bieber's stripped-down weekend one performance, which drew mixed reactions. The second weekend brought spectacle, surprise appearances and star power across a 90-minute set.
Bieber wove in tracks from "SWAG" and "SWAG II", mixing new material with throwback hits. The performance also included a section where he played old music videos on YouTube, singing along with his younger self whilst the crowd watched.
The special guest appearances marked a change from weekend one, when Bieber brought out The Kid LAROI, Dijon, Tems and Wizkid. Only Dijon appeared in both weekends.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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