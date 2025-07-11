Justin Bieber hints at marriage struggles with Hailey in new ‘Swag’ track ‘Walking Away’

Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag, on Friday, 11 July. But one song in particular caught fans’ attention: Walking Away. The lyrics, in a way, highlight the bond between Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Bieber sings, “So tell me why you’re throwing stones at my back / You know I’m defenceless. And, girl, we better stop before we say some s–t / We’ve been testing our patience...I think we better off if we just take a break / And remember what grace is.”

The track emphasises obstacles within a relationship and efforts put in to keep that relationship growing: “Baby, I ain’t walking away / You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise...I told you I’d change / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Where can I stream the new album, Swag? Swag is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, with guest appearances from Gunna, Sexxy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B and Eddie Benjamin.

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Jack, last year. For the past few weeks, there have been rumours that hint towards some trouble in paradise.

Fans' reaction to the new album Fans loved the album and have shown their love and support to Bieber.

A user tweeted, “This is a hit, man.”

Another added, “The album felt like MJ’s soul is moonwalking,” with mentions of “Justin Bieber just dropped the SWAG album, and it feels like MJ’s soul is moonwalking through every beat. This isn't just music; it's a masterclass in vocals, rhythm, and legacy.”

FAQs Have Justin Bieber and Hailey split up?

No, the couple are very much in love and together.

What is Justin Bieber's current medical condition? He’s recovering from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, diagnosed in 2022.

What is Justin Bieber's net worth? The singer's net worth is estimated between $200 million and $300 million.