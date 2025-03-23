Washington [US], March 23 (ANI): Pop star Justin Bieber got candid with his fans about his struggles with authenticity and personal growth.

The 31-year-old Grammy winner took to his Instagram account on Saturday to share a video along with a note where he admitted that he "hates himself" when he feels himself start to "become inauthentic."

In the video he posted, Bieber was seen jamming on a keyboard with fellow musicians, appearing happy and energetic.

"I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic. Then I remember we're all being made to think we're not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people," read the caption of his post.

Earlier the same day, the 'Believe' singer shared another personal post in which he spoke about his desire to work on his "anger issues."

He wrote, "I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much. smh."

Bieber also posted three pictures alongside the message. The first one showed him hiding his face under a hoodie. The second one was a childhood picture of himself.

This isn't the first time Bieber has shared his inner struggles.

On March 13, he spoke about his feelings of self-doubt and unworthiness. He wrote, "People told me my whole life 'wow, Justin, you deserve that,' but I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud. Like when people told me I deserved something, it made me feel sneaky, like, damn, if only they knew my thoughts."