Justin Bieber stuns Coachella 2026 with a nostalgia-fueled set celebrating his pop journey

A nostalgia-driven headline set at Coachella signalled both a return and a reinvention for Justin Bieber.
Justin Bieber delivered one of the most talked-about performances at Coachella 2026, taking to the main stage in Indio, California, for his first-ever headline slot at the festival.
The Canadian pop star, whose career began with viral YouTube uploads, leaned heavily into that origin story, crafting a set that revisited his earliest moments while juxtaposing them with his recent musical output.
Held across two weekends at the Empire Polo Club, the 25th edition of Coachella has featured major global acts, but Bieber’s appearance was among the most anticipated, marking a significant comeback following health setbacks that had curtailed his touring schedule in 2022.
Rather than opting for a high-production spectacle, Bieber chose a deliberately stripped-back format. Dressed casually and performing alongside a laptop setup, he combined live vocals with archived footage and clips from his early career, taking the audience through his journey from teenage internet sensation to global pop star.
The setlist moved smoothly between different phases of his career. While newer tracks from his recent albums Swag and Swag II were featured, nostalgic moments stood out with hits like “Baby” and “Beauty and a Beat”. One of the most memorable segments saw Bieber performing alongside a projected version of his younger self, adding an emotional layer to the show.
Guest appearances brought added energy to the stage. Collaborators including The Kid LAROI joined him, while performances with Wizkid and Tems highlighted his wide international appeal.
The performance was widely appreciated for its emotional depth and creative approach. Fans praised the reflective tone of the set, seeing it as a thoughtful look back at Bieber’s growth as an artist. The blend of past and present resonated strongly with the audience, creating a sense of connection and nostalgia.
The use of archival footage and digital elements was also well received, with many viewing it as a meaningful tribute to the platforms that helped launch his career.
Overall, Bieber’s Coachella set stood out as a unique and engaging performance, celebrating both his musical journey and his lasting impact on pop culture.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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