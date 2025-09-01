Justin Bieber surprises Indian fan at her wedding, poses with bridesmaids; netizens react, ‘please try for my wedding’

Pop singer Justin Bieber made his one lucky fan happy after crashing at her wedding. It happened when an Indian bride received the sweet surprise from none other than Bieber himself. Pictures of the singer interacting with the bride and her bridesmaids have surfaced online, making every Belieber jealous on the internet.

Justin Bieber at Indian fan's wedding in LA The Indian wedding was taking place in Los Angeles when Justin Bieber left the bride speechless with his sudden appearance.

In a video shared by a fan club, Justin Bieber is seen making a surprise entry at the wedding venue. It further showed him meeting the wedding guests. He looked chilled out in his casual look. He wore a solid white T-shirt and blue shorts, with a bold blue fur jacket, finishing his off-duty, effortless look.

He also posed with the bride who looked gorgeous in a traditional green saree, adorned with gold jewellery and matching gold-coloured kaleera on her wrists.

The caption of the video mentioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.”

Watch:

Internet reacts to Justin Bieber at fan's wedding Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comments, “Look at the joy! Blessings to the beautiful bride.” “She is so lucky best surprise and wedding gift for her, (sic)” added another.

One more commented, “If he surprises on my wedding day I'll leave my husband for him (sic).”

Someone also wrote, “He smiling cause he just made a few mil for 30 minutes of taking pictures (sic).”

Another one said, “Aww this is so sweet if I was her I would of sobbed! (sic)” Yet another commented, “@lilbieber I dont even have a man but come to my wedding pls (sic).”

“Pls try for my wedding,” another fan commented.

Notably, this isn't the only Indian wedding that Justin Beiber has attended.

He was a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding as he performed during their sangeet ceremony. Reportedly, he charged $10 million for the performance. Besides him, Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh and Katy Perry also performed at the pre-wedding festivities.