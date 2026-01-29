Justin Bieber to perform at Grammy Awards 2026

Published29 Jan 2026, 04:03 AM IST
Los Angeles [US], January 29 (ANI): After a hiatus from major public performances since 2022, global pop star Justin Bieber is set to make a highly anticipated return to the stage at the Grammy Awards 2026.

The announcement has generated significant excitement among fans, as the singer has largely stayed away from large-scale live performances over the past few years.

Notably, Bieber has received four Grammy nominations this year. He is nominated for album of the year for Swag, his first studio album since 2021's Justice. In addition, he is in the running for best pop vocal performance, best pop vocal album, and best R&B performance, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to the announcement of Bieber's performance, the Recording Academy had confirmed that several other prominent artists would also take the stage during the ceremony. These include Sabrina Carpenter, hip-hop duo Clipse, and music icon Pharrell Williams. The Academy also revealed that there will be a special segment featuring all eight nominees in the best new artist category this year. The nominees include Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marias, offering audiences a showcase of emerging talent across genres.The Grammy Awards 2026 are scheduled to air live this Sunday on CBS and Paramount , beginning at 5 pm. This edition of the ceremony will mark the final year of the Grammys' long-standing broadcast partnership with CBS, bringing an end to a decades-long association. From next year, the awards show will move to Disney.

This year's ceremony will also be notable as it marks the final time comedian and television host Trevor Noah will serve as the master of ceremonies. Noah has hosted the Grammy Awards for six consecutive years, and his departure will conclude a significant chapter in the show's recent history. (ANI)

