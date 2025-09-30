Justin Bieber writes cryptic post on 'toxic thoughts'

Washington DC [US], September 30 (ANI): Justin Bieber shared excerpts from a self-help book with teachings on "toxic thoughts" as he prepares to return to the stage at Coachella 2026, E! News reported.

The 'Never Say Never' singer shared several pages from the self-help book Bad Thoughts: A Preacher and a Shrink's Guide to Reclaiming Your Mind and Soul, written by Judah Smith and Leslie Parrott, with his millions of followers on social media.

In a post on Instagram, the 31-year-old dad to Jack Blues Bieber, 13 months, with wife Hailey Bieber-- highlighted a passage from the text on "toxic thoughts," which were sorted into five categories: unworthy talk, needy talk, insecure talk, entitled talk and unlovable talk. The final slide of the carousel featured a quote from psychologist William James, which read, "Man can alter his life by altering his thinking," as quoted by E! News.

Earlier in the day, Justin--whose ex, Selena Gomez, tied the knot with his former collaborator, Benny Blanco, on September 27 expressed his excitement to dive into the book.

"I usually hate reading," he wrote in a separate post on the platform alongside a photo of the book's cover, "but the way Judah draws you in I can only imagine it's gonna be super helpful and digestible."

Justin appears to be focused on self-improvement ahead of his headlining performance at Coachella 2026 alongside Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, E! News reported.

Recently, Justin gave fans a closer look at his life as a husband and father. The 31-year-old singer took to his Instagram account to share a series of adorable pictures with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber.In one of the photos, Justin can be seen leaning close to Hailey's pregnant belly, capturing the days before they welcomed baby Jack in August 2024.

Other pictures show Justin snuggling with their 13-month-old son and enjoying quiet family moments at home.