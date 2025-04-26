Justin Bieber’s maternal grandfather dies at 80, singer pays emotional tribute

Pop icon Justin Bieber lost his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, on Saturday. He confirmed the loss with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a photo of himself as a teenager with his late grandfather, accompanied by a lengthy caption reflecting on their close bond and cherished memories.

Bieber's grandfather was 80-years-old.

The 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies."

Justin Bieber shares snap with his beloved grandfather

‘I will ache’ Recalling all the fond memories with his beloved grandfather, Justin Bieber further wrote : “I will ache,” and that he couldn't wait to see his grandfather in heaven.

Here's a glimpse of Justin Bieber's heartwarming tribute for his grandfather:

Justin Bieber and his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale Justin Bieber's maternal grandfather had always been the pop icon's one of the biggest supporters, reported The Mirror US.

The 80-year-old had even appeared in the Baby singer's 2011 documentary film Never Say Never. The 3D concert film chronicled Justin's rise to fame, highlighting his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden and moments from his My World Tour.

In a 2018 interview at the Steps to Stardom exhibition at the Stratford Perth Museum in Justin's hometown, grandpa Bruce grew emotional as he recalled: “Seeing him on the stage for the first time was amazing," reported The Mirror US.