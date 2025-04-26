Justin Bieber’s maternal grandfather dies at 80, singer pays emotional tribute

Pop icon Justin Bieber lost his maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, on Saturday. He confirmed the loss with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing a photo of himself as a teenager with his late grandfather, accompanied by a lengthy caption reflecting on their close bond and cherished memories.

Bieber's grandfather was 80-years-old.

The 31-year-old singer wrote on Instagram: "Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies."

Justin Bieber shares snap with his beloved grandfather

‘I will ache’ Recalling all the fond memories with his beloved grandfather, Justin Bieber further wrote : “I will ache,” and that he couldn't wait to see his grandfather in heaven.

Here's a glimpse of Justin Bieber's heartwarming tribute for his grandfather:

Justin Bieber and his maternal grandfather Bruce Dale Justin Bieber's maternal grandfather had always been the pop icon's one of the biggest supporters, reported The Mirror US.

The 80-year-old had even appeared in the Baby singer's 2011 documentary film Never Say Never. The 3D concert film chronicled Justin's rise to fame, highlighting his sold-out performance at Madison Square Garden and moments from his My World Tour.

In a 2018 interview at the Steps to Stardom exhibition at the Stratford Perth Museum in Justin's hometown, grandpa Bruce grew emotional as he recalled: “Seeing him on the stage for the first time was amazing," reported The Mirror US.

Fans express condolences after Justin's emotional tribute Following Justin Bieber's ‘aching’ tribute for his grandfather, fans flooded the pop icon's post with messages of support and condolences. Many praised the singer for openly sharing his grief and honouring his grandfather’s legacy.