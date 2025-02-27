Justin Bieber's latest video has left his fans concerned about his health as rumours about his drug use continue to swirl. The video, which he shared on Instagram Stories, shows him shirtless, rapping about flying “high.”

Justin Bieber: I go high In the video, seemingly filmed inside a private plane, the Baby singer is seen with a friend. Shirtless and holding a bag of chips, Justin rapped, "I like a fly guy, I fly high like a magpie, I go high like I'm that guy.”

He shared the video on his Instagram Stories.

Fans took to X, to share the video and express their worries about the singer's health.

While many questioned Justin Bieber's appearance, a fan wrote, “Damn... he's getting worse every day, soon he'll be all over the news [sic].”

“Maybe he's high? But I also think he's just chilling with his friends like we all do. Maybe not smoking but doing fun things [sic],” another fan defended him.

Another netizen said, “It’s actually sad tbh. What he needs to do is stop hanging out with 21 yr olds. And go to rehab and spend time with his wife and baby. That’s the only thing that will help him. And loads of therapy. Because this is sad watching his decline. Even as a fan of Selena i’ll admit that [sic].”

Justin Bieber's drug rumours The video arrived amid brewing concerns about Justin's health. Recently, the singer was snapped in New York City, but with unusual red eyes and dark circles around his eyes.

Later, his representative clarified speculations about his health and told TMZ, “The recurring narrative that Justin is using hard drugs is absolutely not true." Although he assured fans that Justin was doing well, the latest video continues to worry his fans.

Earlier, a video of Justin snapping at paparazzi for thanking him had gone viral. In the video, Justin was going to his car when a photographer clicked his pictures multiple times.