Justin Bieber's pics spark ‘drug addiction’ debate, fans call him ‘train wreck,’ ask, ‘Why is no one helping him?’

Justin Bieber's latest Instagram post featuring a series of bathroom selfies has sparked a serious debate online around “drug addictions” as concerned fans call him a “train wreck,” and wonder why no one is helping him.

Justin has made two Instagram posts in the last 5 hours. The first one featured multiple pictures of himself, while the other had just two pictures – one with a blurred Hailey Bieber in the background, and the other a very close-up of Justin's face.

“U could point at my flaws, or u could recognise ur own lil b***h,” he wrote in a caption.

Worried fans said they cannot recognise him anymore, “Who is this person?” adding that “it’s like watching a train wreck and not being able to stop it.”

“Why is no one helping this man,” asked a fan.

However, several netizens claimed that the posts expose the “face of drug addiction,” and said that the ‘Baby’ hitmaker is “slowly turning into the Britney Spears of our generation.”

“He's seriously struggling. It’s looking like Liam Payne and Britney [Spears] someone needs to help him before it’s too late,” added another social media user.

“The drugs are one thing...but why does everything look so dirty?” asked a user.

Another suggested a rehab for the singer: “Justin, baby, I think it’s time for rehab.”

This is not the first time the ‘Stay’ singer has been suspected of using drugs. He reportedly exhibited “strange” behaviour at his wife Hailey Bieber’s Rhode skin event, sparking speculations of drug use.

However, in February, Justin’s representative had slammed the “harmful” rumours of drug use.

Not much later, the Grammy winner was seen unapologetically flaunting marijuana. In a more recent Instagram post, Justin also publicly showed off his drug use as he shared a photo of himself smiling in an armchair while a massive bong sat in his lap.

In a surprising confession, he admitted to copying Hailey Bieber’s patented Rhode phone case — originally designed to hold her lip gloss — and repurposing it to carry marijuana instead.

Even the people close to Justin Bieber have expressed their worry for his mental health amid rumours of financial turmoil. They told the Hollywood Reporter that they feared he was falling apart mentally.

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” a former team member told the outlet.