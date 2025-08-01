Justin Timberlake opens up about battling Lyme disease during Forget Tomorrow world tour

Justin Timberlake, American singer-songwriter and actor, has announced that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness that he says has taken both a physical and mental toll on him. The singer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday (July 31), shortly after completing his Forget Tomorrow world tour in Turkey.

“I’m so glad I kept going” Despite the challenges, Timberlake chose to continue performing.

“I considered ending the tour when I was diagnosed,” he wrote, “but I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweigh[s] the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I'm so glad I kept going.”

The 10-time Grammy winner added that while he doesn’t know what his future on stage will look like, he remains grateful for his career: “I'll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It's been the stuff of legend for me.”

Gratitude to family Timberlake closed his post with a heartfelt tribute to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin.

“Nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love,” he wrote. “You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way.”

Tour faced multiple health setbacks Timberlake had to postpone or cancel several shows throughout the Forget Tomorrow tour. In late 2023, six US performances were pushed from October and November to February due to bronchitis and laryngitis. The final show of the US leg, scheduled in Ohio, was canceled due to the flu.

What is Lyme Disease? Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted to humans through the bite of infected black-legged ticks, also known as deer ticks.

Early symptoms and treatment Symptoms include fatigue, fever, joint pain, and sometimes a bull’s-eye-shaped rash. Early diagnosis is crucial. Most cases respond well to antibiotics, but untreated infections can lead to severe complications involving the heart, joints, and nervous system.

