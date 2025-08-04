Justin Timberlake 'pushed through for months' before Lyme disease diagnosis, wife Jessica Biel is 'incredibly supportive'

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): Singer and actor Justin Timberlake has been getting plenty of support after opening up about his health this week, and his wife Jessica Biel has been by his side for it all, reported People.

After the 10-time Grammy winner announced his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media on Thursday, July 31, a family source informed that the news has brought Timberlake "clarity" and that Biel has been "incredibly supportive" of him during this time.

Timberlake initially believed the fatigue and pain he had been experiencing on the road were just part of getting older and being back on tour, the insider said, as per the outlet.

He recently concluded his two-year Forget Tomorrow World Tour, an international run in support of his 2024 studio album, Everything I Thought It Was.

"He's not 20 anymore. But when his symptoms worsened, he realised something deeper was going on," the source said. "He pushed through for months before finally getting answers. The Lyme disease diagnosis brought clarity to a series of unexplained issues that he's been quietly dealing with."

Biel "felt like something was off" with her husband's health and "encouraged him to get checked out," the source added. "She could tell that he wasn't himself. She's incredibly supportive."

Timberlake announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post, informing fans that he wanted to "shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes," reported People.

"If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has, then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake wrote, adding that he was "shocked for sure" to receive the diagnosis, as per the outlet.

"But at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he added.

As the insider now explained, Timberlake's focus remains on his treatment and recovery following the conclusion of his tour.

"He's taking it seriously. The plan is to rest, spend time with Jess and the kids and do everything he can to heal," the family source said of the couple, who are parents to sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 5. "He loved touring and being back onstage, but he's also relieved it's over. Now he can focus on his health," reported People.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lyme disease is transmitted from the bite of an infected tick and can initially lead to flu-like symptoms, including headaches, joint pain, fatigue or fever. It is often diagnosed by a rash around the tick bite and can later lead to symptoms such as facial paralysis, brain fog, numbness, swollen joints or nerve damage.

Timberlake previously cancelled or postponed shows on his tour due to an ongoing back injury, bronchitis and laryngitis, and an ankle injury.

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself," Timberlake said in his Instagram post this week.

"But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren't misinterpreted," he continued.