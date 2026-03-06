Justin Timberlake wins temporary court order blocking release of DWI arrest footage

Washington [US], March 6 (ANI): In a legal move that buys him time amid ongoing scrutiny, pop star Justin Timberlake has temporarily blocked the public release of body camera footage tied to his 2024 drunk-driving arrest.

According to Variety, a judge in New York's Suffolk County granted a temporary restraining order on Thursday preventing the release of the footage recorded during Timberlake's arrest by the Sag Harbor Village Police Department.

The decision was issued by Joseph Farneti, a Suffolk County judge, according to Variety.

The order means officials in Sag Harbor, New York will have until April 9 to present documentation explaining their efforts to release the footage.

Earlier this week, Timberlake filed a lawsuit against the Sag Harbor Village Police Department, naming Police Chief Robert Drake and the Village of Sag Harbor as defendants.

According to the filing, Timberlake's legal team argued that releasing the body-camera video would cause "severe and irreparable harm" to the singer's reputation. The attorneys also claimed the footage would subject him to public ridicule and harassment while serving "no legitimate public interest in understanding the operations of government," as quoted by Variety.

The lawsuit further contends that releasing the footage would represent "an unwarranted invasion" of the singer's personal privacy.

Timberlake was arrested in June 2024 after police reported that his vehicle was weaving out of its lane and failed to stop at a sign.

The arresting officer noted in the report that Timberlake's eyes appeared "bloodshot" and "glassy," and that he performed poorly during a field sobriety test. The singer said he had consumed one martini and declined to take a Breathalyzer test, as per Variety.

Three months after the arrest, Timberlake pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of driving while ability impaired. The original charge had been a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

As per Variety, the court ordered the singer to pay a USD 500 fine and complete between 25 and 40 hours of community service.

Addressing the judge during the hearing, Timberlake said, "I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. I should've had better judgment... I understand the seriousness of this," as quoted by Variety.

Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse afterward, he urged others not to drink and drive, saying there are many alternatives such as taxis, ride-hailing apps or asking a friend for help.

"This is a mistake that I made," he said, adding, "But I'm hoping that whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)