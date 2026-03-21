Justin Timberlake's 2024 drunk driving arrest video released with redactions after privacy lawsuit | Watch

A redacted version of the police body camera footage from Justin Timberlake's drunken driving arrest in New York’s Hamptons in 2024 has been released after the singer agreed as part of the settlement of his privacy lawsuit against the local police department.

In a lawsuit, the pop star has argued that release of the video would “devastate” Timberlake's privacy by revealing “intimate, highly personal, and sensitive details.”

The singer-actor pleaded guilty to impaired driving in September 2024. Police said he ran a stop sign in the Sag Harbor village centre, veered out of his lane and got out of his BMW smelling of alcohol that June.

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What's in the video? In the DWI arrest video, first published online on Friday, Timberlake can be seen struggling through field sobriety tests.

“Guys, I’m just following my friends back to my house,” NSYNC singer-turned-solo told the police officer in a slow and seemingly slurred speech. “I’m not doing anything. I’m just following my friends back to my house.”

The officer then instructs Timberlake to take a field sobriety test — walk a straight line using nine heel-to-toe steps.

The singer struggled to follow directions, and stepped off the line. “Sorry, I’m a little nervous,” he said. Timberlake took more steps than requested.

In the video, Timberlake can also be seen struggling with another sobriety test, which required the singer to lift one foot six inches off the ground and count aloud.

“Sorry, my heart is racing,” he said. “These are like, really hard tests.”

He was handcuffed and arrested soon after.

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According to Timberlake's lawsuit, the actual total footage ran roughly eight hours and included Timberlake's initial stop, police questioning, the administration of field sobriety tests and his arrest.

How drunk was Justin Timberlake? Justin Timberlake, a Tennessee native, told the police that he had only one martini and was following some friends home in Sag Harbor, according to The Associated Press.

“Even if you’ve had one drink, don’t get behind the wheel of a car,” Timberlake said following his court appearance. “This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever is watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

How was Justin Timberlake charged? Timberlake agreed to give a public safety announcement against the perils of drunken driving as part of the plea deal that knocked down his initial misdemeanour charge to a noncriminal traffic violation.

He was also sentenced to a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service and a 90-day suspension of his license.

Why was Justin Timberlake's DWI arrest video released? Sag Harbor Mayor Thomas Gardella told the court that the village officials have carefully reviewed the footage to ensure nothing would be released that could put police or the public at risk.

“We're trying to be as transparent as can be with this footage,” he said, noting that the state's public records law generally requires release of police body camera footage.

The footage was first published by The Sag Harbor Express, a local news outlet that sought its release through a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request filed by its parent company, The Express News Group.