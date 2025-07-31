Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau spark dating rumours after his presence at Lifetimes Tour concert

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was spotted in the crowd at pop star Katy Perry’s sold-out Lifetimes Tour concert at Montreal’s Bell Centre on July 30. Donning a black tee, the 53-year-old politician appeared relaxed as he enjoyed the gig, reports TMZ. Just two days earlier, Trudeau and Perry were seen walking a small dog together in a Montreal park. Not just that, the duo later dined at the cosy local spot Le Violon. While their outings are surely grabbing attention, both seemed unfazed by the attention.

Justin Trudeau enjoys Katy Perry's gig Justin Trudeau was clicked in the VIP section at Katy Perry’s Montreal concert, cheering and singing along to her hit tracks. Videos of him from the venue quickly went viral, prompting fans to speculate about his growing closeness with Perry. "Justin Trudeau singing firework like that at katy perry’s concert," wrote one user on X (formerly called Twitter). "The way Justin Trudeau looks at Katy Perry," wrote another.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's past relationships Rumours of romance between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau appeared online post the singer's split from long-time partner Orlando Bloom. The former couple, who currently co-parent their daughter, Daisy Dove, announced their separation earlier this month. On the other hand, in August 2023, Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. The two share three children.

Meanwhile, Perry is riding high on the success of her Lifetimes Tour, launched in support of her 2024 album 143. The sold-out shows feature a blend of hits like Firework, Thinking of You and more. As per People magazine, as her tour continues, Spotify streams for her music have risen, hitting 45.3 million.

FAQs

1. Did Katy Perry take Ozempic for weight loss?

No, Katy Perry has said she has not used Ozempic or any weight loss drugs.

2. When did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split?

They announced their separation in July 2025.

3. Is Justin Trudeau divorced?