K Bhagyaraj no more: Veteran Tamil actor-director passes away at 73; check reason for death, family and more

Veteran Tamil actor and director K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 in Chennai. Reports indicate he suffered a fatal heart attack. His death follows shortly after the passing of acclaimed director Bharathiraja, delivering another significant blow to the Tamil film industry.
Bhagyaraj's career spanned nearly five decades. He became celebrated for blending humour, romance, family relationships and socially relevant themes.
His films frequently portrayed the everyday struggles of the middle class with warmth and simplicity. Intelligent screenplays and memorable dialogue were hallmarks of his distinctive filmmaking style.
He made his directorial debut in 1979 with Suvarillatha Chithirangal. Notable films include Mouna Geethangal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu and Enga Chinna Rasa.
As an actor, he portrayed relatable, ordinary protagonists with a unique screen identity. He also appeared in the Malayalam film Mr. Marumakan.
He is survived by his wife, actress Poornima Jayaram, and their two children, Shanthanu and Saranya Bhagyaraj. Both of them are active in Tamil cinema.
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