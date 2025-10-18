K Ramp Twitter review: Netizens call Kiran Abbavaram's film ‘average’ amid clash with Dude, ‘music was the saviour’

Actor Kiran Abbavaram's latest film, K Ramp, is out in theatres on Saturday. Releasing on the occasion of Diwali, the film is clashing with Pradeep Ranganathan's new release, Dude. Amid the clash, social media is filled with mixed reviews about the Abbavaram-starrer.

Kiran Abbavaram's K Ramp released K Ramp marks the directorial debut of Jains Nani. The film stars Yukti Thareja alongside Kiran Abbavaram in the lead.

Apart from them, the film also features Sai Kumar, Naresh Vijayakrishna, Kamna Jethmalani, Muralidhar Gaud, and Vennela Kishore in key roles.

It is produced by Rajesh Thanda and Siva Bommakku under the banners of Haasya Movies and Rudransh Celluloid.

K Ramp review from audience After the morning shows, many updated their review on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A user among many, hailed the second half of K Ramp. Calling the film ‘decent’, the post read: “Done with my show, good 2nd half followed..!! Disorder characterization scenes comedy worked in parts. Kumar abbavaram steals the show from scene 1 except during father sentiment. Climax is just good. Overall a decent entertainer. 2.5/5 #KRamp (sic).”

Another user gave an average rating to the film on the platform and wrote, “Good try but flat ride. Overall = 2.35/5. Few rare good moments, but overall just an average watch. The content genres will be suitable for #KiranAbbavaram & the Acting has to be .… And versatile actor Naresh sir. Especially the BGM was fab. The music was the saviour. The story was passable (sic).”

Reflecting similar sentiments, another user wrote, “The first half of #KRamp is a mixed bag, with some funny moments but an unoriginal storyline. The comedy is loud and entertaining, but may not appeal to everyone. Overall, it's a passable watch, with hopes that the second half improves!”

“The second half shines with fun comedy and engaging hero-heroine moments, building up to an emotional climax,” yet another was impressed by the climax of the Kiran Abbavaram-starrer.

Venky Reviews called the film ‘outdated’ in a brutal review post. The post read: “#KRamp a silly, outdated film that’s over the top from start to finish!”

"The film follows a very simple story with a routine to the core screenplay that we’ve seen countless times before. This might have worked for a genre that aims purely to entertain, but here the comedy and entertainment quotient go completely overboard, crossing into the cringe zone and feeling outright silly. The director manages to make only a few comedy bits land, while the rest of the writing is poor and lacks any real depth. Kiran Abbavaram brings his usual energy to the role, though it feels repetitive given his past outings.