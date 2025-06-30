Kaalidhar Laapata OTT debut: Release date, platform, plot and more about Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film

Kaalidhar Laapata OTT debut: After his recent appearance in Housefull 5, Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is returning with a new film. This time his film is a stark departure from the adult jokes, comic timing, and murder mystery elements of his last theatrical release. He will next be seen in the upcoming dramedy, Kaalidhar Laapata.

Kaalidhar Laapata OTT debut Kaalidhar Laapata will star Abhishek Bachchan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and child actor Daivik Bhagela. The film is directed by Madhumita.

Where will Kaalidhar Laapata release on OTT Kaalidhar Laapata will premiere on OTT, streaming exclusively on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium).

When will Kaalidhar Laapata release on OTT It will release on the OTT platform on July 4, 2025.

The film is produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment.

Kaalidhar Laapata plot In Kaalidhar Laapata, Abhishek Bachchan plays the lead role of Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man who is struggling with memory loss and increasing loneliness. During the bustling Maha Kumbh Mela, he accidentally overhears his own siblings conspiring to abandon him. Heartbroken, Kaalidhar disappears into the crowd.

On the run, Kaalidhar crosses paths with Ballu (Bhagela), an eight-year-old orphan who has learned to survive the harsh streets of India on his own. What follows is an unexpected journey of the two, filled with adventure, discovery, and emotional depth as the unlikely duo travels together — exploring ideas of self-worth, belonging, and second chances.

Abhishek Bachchan on Kaalidhar Laapata Talking about the film, Abhishek Bachchan said in an interview with PTI: “It is a very lovely film. It is about two friends... one Ballu and Kali.”

“Whatever film I do, I try to keep some quality of that character with me when the shooting is over,” he said.

He also added, “I think the latest work of an actor should be his best. This should be the effort. If there is no difference or improvement in the work I did 10 years ago and the work I am doing today, it will be sad. So I try to keep improving myself a little with every film.”

Meanwhile, the film director Madhumita opened up about the film theme while speaking to the news agency. She said that the movie explores the theme of friendship and how friends are needed at every turn in life.